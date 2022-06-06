PolkaCover (CVR) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.80 or 0.01652251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00060149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00397891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030922 BTC.

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

