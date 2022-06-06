PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. 6,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

