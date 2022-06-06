Piper Sandler Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.44.

Shares of ESTC opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. XN LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,396 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $118,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $96,794,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $83,957,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $43,614,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

