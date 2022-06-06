Piper Sandler Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $35.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ASAN stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. Asana has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 131.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last 90 days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Asana by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

