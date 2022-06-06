Piper Sandler Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,775.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,310.24.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,290.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,435.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,657.88. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

