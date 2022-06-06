Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0094 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $809,989.76 and approximately $138.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,167.94 or 0.99809254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00192221 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00086488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00112218 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00186815 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003165 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,461,143 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

