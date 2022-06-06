Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Billion

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) to post $33.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.16 billion and the highest is $40.58 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $27.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $135.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.05 billion to $148.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.91 billion to $142.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.46. 2,940,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $104.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.