Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) to post $33.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.16 billion and the highest is $40.58 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $27.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $135.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.05 billion to $148.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.91 billion to $142.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.46. 2,940,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $104.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

