Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.07

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.07 and last traded at C$16.06, with a volume of 412686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.47.

PEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.61.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$348,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,026,409.92. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total transaction of C$66,625.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,224 shares in the company, valued at C$1,500,102.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,674 shares of company stock worth $1,274,288.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

