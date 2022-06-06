Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POFCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

