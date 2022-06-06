PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.60.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.53 on Thursday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.11.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

