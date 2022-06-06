PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,305,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 137,691 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.63% of PayPal worth $1,377,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.80. 339,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,414,162. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

