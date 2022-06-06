PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,427 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

