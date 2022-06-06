Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 175,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.25. 5,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,155. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.38 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

