Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.85. 22,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36. Paychex has a 1-year low of $101.38 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

