Pareto Securities Begins Coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.