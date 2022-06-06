Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PANW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,212. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $351.00 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

