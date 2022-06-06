Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.
PANW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,212. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $351.00 and a 12-month high of $640.90.
About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.