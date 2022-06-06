Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.08. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

