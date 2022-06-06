Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.

Otsuka stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 113,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.