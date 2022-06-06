Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.
Otsuka stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 113,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.86.
