Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

OFIX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.