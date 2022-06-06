Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 187,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 247,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

