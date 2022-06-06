Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.09.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
