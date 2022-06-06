Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.00

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.00 and last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $16.3772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

