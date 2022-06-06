Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.00

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVYGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.00 and last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $16.3772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

About Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

