Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 761610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Specifically, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,153.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,199 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 144.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 70.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Organogenesis by 19.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 91,143 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

