Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 761610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Specifically, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,902 shares of company stock worth $4,854,199. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The stock has a market cap of $694.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

