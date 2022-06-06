Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

