ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Up 6% This Week

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $233,043.43 and approximately $30,329.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.01259501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00036946 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00392901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031199 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

