Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,353. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

