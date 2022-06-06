Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,867,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,556,839 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 3.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,691,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.74.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

