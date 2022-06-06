OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $110,568.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $278,520.15 and $110,568.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81% against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.01572924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00393154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030956 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.