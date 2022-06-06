Opium Price Hits $0.26 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, Opium has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $59,429.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.78 or 0.01566855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00383412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

