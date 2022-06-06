OpenOcean Price Up 5.3% This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.20 or 0.01542632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037952 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00394290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031199 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

