Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Open Lending makes up 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 7,255.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.57. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

