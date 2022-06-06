Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $274.27 million and $120.73 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00085912 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000306 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00210242 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

