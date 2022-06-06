Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

