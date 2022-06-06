Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) will post sales of $246.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $257.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $990.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 53,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,550. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.