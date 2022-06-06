Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will post sales of $246.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $257.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $990.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 53,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,550. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

