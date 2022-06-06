Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Wolfe Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,782,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.