Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.96.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $2,440,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,439,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.