Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.42 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $136,496.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,268.66 or 1.00052103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029933 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

