OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $143.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.11. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $143.25 and a 1 year high of $191.50.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

