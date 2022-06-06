Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 14.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

OTLY traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 4.12. 3,368,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is 4.02 and its 200 day moving average is 6.14. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 2.75 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

