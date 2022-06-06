Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.55

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.55 and last traded at $168.54, with a volume of 2970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.14.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.