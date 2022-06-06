NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.4% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after buying an additional 11,420,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.12. 322,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,812,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $480.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

