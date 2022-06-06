NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $186.65. 659,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,812,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

