NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

NVDA opened at $191.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

