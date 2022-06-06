Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $30.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

