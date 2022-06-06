Numeraire Price Hits $11.92 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $11.92 or 0.00039263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $70.20 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.26 or 1.00013651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001648 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,951,483 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

