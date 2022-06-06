Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading Down 3.5%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

