Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.40. 219,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,258,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.