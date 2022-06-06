Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 170,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.18.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.