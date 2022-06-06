North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.44. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,559,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

