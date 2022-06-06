Nord Finance (NORD) One Day Volume Tops $439,554.00

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $2.09 million and $439,554.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00930368 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 254.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00381748 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

